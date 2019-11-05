No more blue bags: Changes to North Augusta's recycling program

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT)-- A new program is coming to the city of North Augusta and it will be getting rid of the blue bags. Instead of separating your recyclables from your trash you'll now be putting all the waste materials into your green garbage can.

Traditionally if you live in North Augusta and want to recycle you could participate in the cities blue bag program. All your recyclables would go in those blue bags and tossed out with your garbage or placed next to it.

But today, a Facebook post announced blue bag service will end in large part to the recycling crisis gripping the country. You may have gotten a letter tapped to your garbage can saying the city has seen a 72% drop in recycling revenue over the past two years, down from $409,000 in 2017 to $114,000 the past September. They're hoping this change will cup down on costs.

Matthew Thomason lives in North Augusta and says,"If they got the manpower to push this stuff through than I think it should expedite the process in such a way that our cans won't overflow if it begins to be a problem I'm sure that well all step up and come to a resolution to what can be done about it."

With less money coming in and higher operation costs, the city pulled the plug on the blue bag program.

But Matthew Thomason isn't quite worried, "I think it'll iron itself out like I said as long as they're making the best use of the situation once you get it to where it's going I think that's where it'll really matter."

Jason Sikes the superintendent of sanitation for North Augusta says other programs the city offers like yard waste and bulk pickup will not change. The only change will be the elimination of the blue bags. He also says that if you have extra blue bags the city will continue to pick them up even after January 1st of 2020 when the program ends.