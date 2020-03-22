Changes coming to Augusta to flatten the spread of Coronavirus

Saturday, March 21, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- When the clock strikes 12, things in Augusta will be a little different.

"We need to do something to protect us," said Mayor Hardie Davis.

He says the decision was based on CDC guidelines to avoid groups of 10 or more.

"Everyone seems to understand clearly that we are only going to stop this if we get people to stop congregating in large groups," said Davis.

The executive order outlines which businesses need to shut down and which ones should have restrictions.

"The goal of the executive order is to provide clear direction in our community," said Davis.

Some people say that direction isn't clear when its neighboring county has different rules.

Today Columbia County announced they won't order closures of businesses, bars, gyms, and salons.

People on facebook commented on our post explaining their concerns, and Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan disagrees.

"While we respect the decision of Mayor Davis, and the closure may be what is best for the city of Augusta, we continue to make our decisions based on what we feel is best for Columbia County," said Duncan.

Mayor Davis says their decision remains the same.

"When you think about businesses in our community whether it's the body care facilities like body shops and nail salons, they don't know who is coming in and who has been infected," said Davis.

He says these places will remain closed and will be effective until April.

Many children are out of school at this time, and he says it's okay to go to places like our local parks.

He says as long as everyone stays 6 feet from each other and practice social distance, then everything should be just fine.