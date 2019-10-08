Center offers free computer training and help to those who need it

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Technology is advancing faster than ever, but what do you do if your kids or grandkids don't pick up the phone to answer your questions?

From computers to tablets. Over the last 10 years, there’s been speedy advancement in technology. Sometimes it can be hard to keep up.

A workshop at the Aiken Senior and Youth Center may be able to help.

“Anyone that has a problem with any of the new modern electronics, whether it be a computer or tablet or Android or iPad or iPhone, I try to get someone here that is an expert in that field,” volunteer Ralph Dale said.

While the workshop is only 5 months old, they've had over 20 years of experience at the USC Aiken campus teaching class.

Dale says come on in with any questions.

"They usually come in with a specific problem or program that they don’t know how to use or they think it’s supposed to do it, but it doesn't and we'll try to answer their question," Dale said.

They're offering the class once a month at the center. Each class is about two hours. And the best part is it's free.

