LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio newlyweds proved that it’s never too late to find love.

John, who is 103 years old, and Phyllis, who is 100 years old, met while living at the Kingston Residence in Sylvania.

The two decided to tie the knot while living together at the northern Ohio assisted living facility.

People took to social media to wish John and Phyllis congratulations.

Sylvania is a suburb of Toledo.

