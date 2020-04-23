Census Bureau creates 'Household Pulse Survey' to measure impact of pandemic

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Census Bureau, in collaboration with federal agencies, have created a survey to collect data on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in peoples' lives.

According to the census website, the Household Pulse Survey is designed to deploy quickly and efficiently, collecting data on a range of ways in which people’s lives have been impacted by the pandemic. Data will be released in near real-time to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.

THIS IS NOT THE 2020 U.S. CENSUS, NOR IS THIS A DIFFERENT OPTION TO FILLING OUT THE CENSUS.

The survey will ask individuals about their experiences in terms of employment status, spending patterns, food security, housing, physical and mental health, access to health care, and educational disruption.

Data collection for the Household Pulse Survey will begin on April 23, 2020. The Census Bureau will collect data for 90 days, and release data on a weekly basis.

If you have been invited to participate in the survey, you may find more information here.

