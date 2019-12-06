Cement plant worker falls to his death in Orangeburg Co.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities say a worker at a South Carolina cement plant has fallen to his death.

Orangeburg County deputies say employees at the Holcim Cement plant in Holly Hill heard a thud Tuesday morning and then found the worker unconscious in a pool of blood.

Authorities say 65-year-old Lennox Hinckson fell from a fourth-floor tower to the third floor. The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating Hinckson's death.

