Cellphone outages hit T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers

(Gray News) – Large numbers of cellphone customers across the country reported service outages on Monday.

The outages impacted T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers.

The Downdetector website showed an increase in outages beginning around 1 p.m. ET. Major cities impacted were New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing,” T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said in a tweet. “Thanks for your patience.”

Outages plateaued around 4 p.m. ET and began to decrease in the early evening hours.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.