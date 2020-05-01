Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month by sending in videos to GADOE

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education invites Georgians to honor all teachers by sending in videos to say thank you for the work they've done during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The department asks to "please consider recording a short video (20-30 seconds) thanking your teachers personally for their efforts during distance learning."

How to record & submit your video:

1. Recommended recording devices: We recommend that you record your video on a laptop or desktop computer that is connected to a wired internet connection, using the webcam, for the fastest file upload. If you must record on your cell phone, please record it in the horizontal position. Please note that data usage rates may apply. If available, connect your cell phone to a Wi-Fi connection before uploading your video.

2. We need to see you: Ensure that you and/or your child are well lit. An exterior window is an ideal source for soft, natural light. Consider moving your laptop or take your cell phone to one. Use a desk lamp at your desktop computer.

3. We need to hear from you: Ensure that you record in a quiet location so we can hear you and/or your child well.

4. Upload your video: Record your video for 20-30 seconds, then upload the video using this link.Depending on your connection, it may take several minutes to upload.

How They Will Share

Your video may be edited together with other videos made by students, parents, and others who support our state’s teachers. They will be shared throughout May on the Georgia Department of Education’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

