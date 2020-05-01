Celebrate May as Foster Care Awareness Month

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Children come into foster care when their parents cannot safely care for them and no other alternative for placement exists. This month, we celebrate the people who have taken in children and gave them a home.

Efforts to recruit foster homes during the pandemic will not stop, and they cannot stop.

To become a foster parent in Georgia, to learn more about ways to support foster parents in your community, visit https://dfcs.georgia.gov/meet-children or call (404) 657-3433.

To become a foster parent in South Carolina, or to learn more about ways to support foster parents in your community, visit www.scfamilies.org or call (888) 828-3555.

