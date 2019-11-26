Cecil Ridley's funeral draws hundreds of law enforcement agents, community members

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Hundreds of law enforcement agents arrived to pay their respects to Investigator Cecil Ridley. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hundreds community members and fellow law enforcement agents packed inside and outside Warren Baptist Church on Tuesday to say goodbye to Investigator Cecil Ridley.

Uniformed officers from across Georgia and South Carolina arrived to pay their respects to Ridley, who died last week during a patrol for weapons.

The funeral is expected to begin at 11 a.m. with a funeral procession to Bellevue Memorial Gardens immediately following the memorial.

