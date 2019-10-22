Caught on video: Handcuffed man leaps out of police car’s window in NY

Dramatic video shows a man escape through the open back window of a police cruiser.

One man didn't let handcuffs stand in the way of an escape attempt in Manhattan, and it was all caught on video. (Source: WABC/CNN)

After a shooting on the street Monday afternoon on Manhattan’s upper west side, police arrested a number of people outside the Amsterdam houses, one of whom was put in the back of a cruiser, his hands cuffed in front of him.

The man in this video is not a suspect in the shooting police were investigating.

The video was caught by a news photographer.

The man climbed out of the open window and, still handcuffed, bolted.

First, one officer tackled him to the ground. Within a few seconds, several others helped out as the suspect kept struggling on the ground.

They all grappled for a couple of minutes until eventually officers literally carried the man away.

All this played out just a few minutes after school let out, so some kids saw it all.

