Caught on camera: Thieves use stolen van to break open ATM

Determines thieves in California pulled off a plan to break into an ATM inside a store.

Surveillance video shows thieves in California use a van to break open an ATM and steal the money inside. (Source: KOVR/Manjeet Minhas/CNN)

It happened early Friday morning southwest of Sacramento, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from Vaca Liquor shows the two suspects using the force of a stolen van and sheer body strength to break into the store and break open the ATM to steal the cash inside.

The stolen van first pulls up, then one of the masked suspects jumps out and starts breaking the glass, kicking in the window and door.

Off-screen, he wraps chains around the ATM and gives the driver the go-ahead.

The van then pulls the ATM outside the store, sending glass and metal flying everywhere.

It was enough force to break the machine, and for the suspects to make off with a container of money.

It all took about two minutes.

Police are looking for the suspects. They don’t yet know just how much money was stolen.

