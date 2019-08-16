Caught in the act: Raccoon gets trapped while raiding Florida high school vending machine

Busted.

The raccoon got stuck inside the vending in its search for potato chips and fruit snacks. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

A raccoon got caught red-handed trying to pilfer a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.

Trash pandas apparently love fruit snacks, cookies and potato chips just as much as students.

The little critter might have gotten away with a nice haul of goodies if the door hadn’t closed behind it.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Deltona Animal Control rolled the vending machine out to a grassy area and released the “suspect.”

“He's off to his next adventure,” the Facebook post said.

Hopefully, he’s not a repeat offender.

