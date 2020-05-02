Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume Masses with restrictions in place

Saturday, May 2, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As society moves forward with the reopening of various public spaces, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has announced they have decided to resume public Masses across South Carolina with daily Mass on Monday, May 11.

However, they say there will be restrictions in place.

Over the next week, they say pastors will develop a plan on how his parish will operate in the current climate. It will be developed based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the South

Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mandates from State government and recommendations from other dioceses that have already resumed their Masses.

They say the plan will then be sent to diocesan leadership for approval and communicated to the pastor’s parishioners no later than May 10.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone says he will continue granting dispensation to those who are not comfortable attending weekend Mass and who are high risk until further notice.

Live streaming Mass will continue at various parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.

“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” Bishop Guglielmone said. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”