Cases complete for former Town of Allendale employees convicted of stealing money

ALLENDALE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second former employee for Town of Allendale has been sentenced for stealing federal money.

Cheryl Mole will serve five years probation for theft of federal funds and one count of false statements. She pleaded guilty to these charges back in May.

Mole is the former administrative assistant, and more recently the human resources director for the Town of Allendale.

Court documents say Mole used the town bank card to buy cars and pay for repairs to her family property.

Mole must also pay $28,842.00 in restitution to the Town of Allendale. $7,895 of that money is owed jointly with Dwayne Ennis, the former Allendale administrator.

Ennis took a plea deal last December, admitting to stealing more than $10,000 in federal grants. He will also serve five years probation.

Like Mole, documents show Ennis also used the town bank card to buy cars for personal use and for the people who worked for him.

Documents also shows he used the money for car and home repairs.