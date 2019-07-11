Case dismissed against mother whose toddler son peed in a parking lot

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Cohen Johns and his mother, Brooke Johns, had to pull over at a gas station to go to the bathroom. Cohen, who really had to go, opted to go in a gas station parking lot. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mother is no longer being charged with disorderly conduct after a deputy saw her toddler son pee in a gas station parking lot back in April.

Charges were dropped Thursday against Brooke Johns, who was almost 9 months pregnant at the time she got the ticket.

Brooke was driving down Sandbar Ferry Road when the little voice in the backseat said he had a big problem.

“He's like, 'Mom, I've got to pee. I've got to pee!' I was like, 'Well, hold on,' and he's like, 'No! I've GOT to pee! I've got to REALLY pee.' And I'm like, 'Baby, there's nowhere for me to go, and he says, 'Momma, I'm about to pee in my pants!" Brooke said.

Brooke said they barely made it to a gas station parking lot before she realized they wouldn’t be able to make it inside.

Brooke was very pregnant at the time, so she couldn't pick her son Cohen up to take him inside, so she tried to cover her son up as best as she could as he relieved himself right there in the parking lot.

A Richmond County deputy saw it all happen. Brooke was charged with disorderly conduct.

Brooke went to court later in the month to contest the ticket, but the issue wasn't resolved then.

Since Brooke told her story on Facebook, her post went viral and parents were outraged.

Tune in to News 12 at 6 O'Clock for the latest from the mom of two on July 11th.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.