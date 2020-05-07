Carole Fabrics teams up with United Way, Christ Community to distribute masks

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Carole Fabrics is making masks for first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- They might be homemade masks, but the folks over at Carole Fabrics have been hard at work in the past few days.

"We saw that there was a need in the community that we were uniquely set up to be able to address,” Carole Fabrics President Frank Andrew said.

Carole Fabrics works with fabric every day. Andrew says the mask making started as a side project, putting a few extra people and extra fabric to work.

Now there are 30 people in their mask department.

"The demand just picked up so quickly for the masks,” Andrew said. “At the same time, the demand for our regular products which are draperies and window coverings was tapering off."

There are 2,000 masks made a day going to first responders, nonprofits, and local businesses in the CSRA with a little help from Christ Community Health and United Way.

"Without them, we could have stacks of masks sitting around in here that aren't in people's hands that really need it,” Andrew said.

Twelve hundred masks were delivered to Christ Community today. They'll decide who needs them the most.

They're giving out some at testing sites and others to nursing homes. It’s a mission to keep each other safe.

"If it does something to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in this area, and we had a part to play in that, I see that as a win for not only Carole Fabrics but for this area,” Andrew said.

Carole Fabrics is also working with the United Way and the Community Foundation on the Mask It Up campaign. They're trying to raise money to continue making the masks.

