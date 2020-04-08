Carole Fabrics creating system to help with COVID-19 demand

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local fabric company that has seen increased demand due to COVID-19 is setting up a system to fill orders more efficiently.

Carole Fabrics released the following information on their Facebook page.

Due to the overwhelming response and requests for masks we have received in the past few days, we have a system in place to try and fill these orders for you.

Business / Commercial Use:

-Contact customer.service@carolefabrics.com with Company Name, Phone Number and Quantity Requesting.

-You will be contacted with estimated date of availability.

Personal Use Carole Reusable Cloth Face Mask:

-Personal use limit 5 per Customer – Limited availability

-Payable by cash, check at pickup or pay in advance by credit card through Decorator’s Outlet.

-Cost $7.00 Each

Available for Pickup at:

Decorator’s Outlet

3855 Washington RD

Martinez, GA 706-855-5070

Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

