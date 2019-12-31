Caregiver charged with abusing two vulnerable adults, warrants allege

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 59-year-old Aiken caregiver is being charged with abusing two vulnerable adults.

According to arrest warrants, Virginia Bell stands charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

The arrest warrants say Bell in the first incident shoved a man into a shower wall and struck him in the face several times.

In the second incident, warrants say, Bell attempted to place a sock and a urine pad in another man's mouth to keep him quiet and struck him several times until he bled from his mouth.

