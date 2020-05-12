Cards for Gray: A little boy is flooded with cards, support after community sees his story

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Social media can be a powerful thing, and after the story of Graylon Posey and his love for Christmas cards hit online, the community responded in full force.

We first introduced you to Graylon Posey a couple of weeks ago. He had just been diagnosed with a rare and terminal disease, and thanks to coronavirus -- his treatment had been delayed.

But we learned he finally got to have his first infusion. But that's not the only reason why he's happy: it's also about your special treatment that arrived by mail.

"It's really been emotional," Kelsey Posey, Gray's mother, said.

Medicine can come in a lot of forms. For Gray, it comes by the cart-load -- in envelopes and boxes.

"He's on a high," Kelsey said.

It's actually been a lift for his whole family, and all started with a Facebook post -- asking for a few cards. But it really exploded when News 12 viewers started to share this interview.

"It's crazy. It's incredible," Kelsey said.

Gray was diagnosed with Hunter's Syndrome, or MPS Type 2, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. His mom says it's a lot like a children's version of Alzheimer's, and Gray's life expectancy is 10-20 years.

Infusions aren't a cure, but it can slow the progression. Gray finally started treatment this week, so he also got his first big dose of cards.

A 9-year-old drew a picture for Gray, a police officer sent Gray a hat, a police chief added him to the force, and a sheriff's office in Virginia awarded him a hero's medal.

Still -- what has meant the most to mom -- the priceless words of encouragement.

"I would say 90 percent of the cards are just somebody who's been through some kind of treatment or know somebody," Kelsey said. "They're writing about how gray's story touched them, and that was just really sweet."

And when his first infusion was over, another surprise happened on the way home courtesy of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"I didn't know that that was gonna happen. I started crying, and it was crazy," Kelsey said.

He got a hero's welcome from his favorite hero, Captain America. Now, Gray has Captain America's shield to protect him.

Meanwhile, the cards keep coming, each one a reminder that when an Aiken family needed help, people from all over the country delivered.

The post office probably wasn't prepared for this.

"No, they love it though. They know me by name, and they just love Gray. They were asking about Gray today and how his infusion went, and they're just all cheering him on," Kelsey said. "They've never seen anything like it before there. They love it."

Each infusion for Gray lasts about 6 hours. He will have to have them every week for the rest of his life, so keep the cards coming.

If you would like to send a card to Gray, his official P.O. Box is:

Graylon Posey

PO Box 185

Graniteville, SC 29829

