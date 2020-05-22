Aiken 4-year-old battling rare disease gets a sweet treat from officers

Friday, May 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We've told you about Gray Posey, a boy battling Hunter's Syndrome and doing it well! We've found out one thing he might like more than cards: ice cream!

While he's loved the cards and packages he's received from our viewers and the community, Aiken County Sheriff's Office surprised Gray with Whipped Creamery, who brought him balloons and his favorite dairy-free vegan-friendly iced treats.

