Cardinal Health of Augusta confirms cases of COVID-19 in employees

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Cardinal Health of Augusta has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its Medical Manufacturing facility in Augusta.

According to a Cardinal Health official, the facility has had a small number of cases reported. Those employees are currently recovering at home with pay.

Officials told News 12, in addition, once there is a confirmed case, extensive contact tracing is done to determine if the employee has been in close contact with others and if so, additional employees are asked to quarantine with pay for period of 14 days.

From officials of Cardinal Health of Augusta:

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety of the critical frontline employees working at these sites, all facilities are thoroughly cleaned regularly, and we have implemented the worksite hygiene practices in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization guidelines.

In addition, we are requiring employees to take their temperature before work, and are providing all employees with masks as an extra precaution. We’ve put policies in place to ensure that employees who are sick with or who have been exposed to COVID-19 can take time off with pay. The health and safety of the entire Cardinal Health community is our number one priority."

