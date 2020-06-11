Car slams into log truck in Lincoln County, killing 1 person

Thursday, June 11, 2020

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person died early today in a Lincoln County vehicle crash, according to authorities.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Augusta Highway, according to the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

A sedan reportedly ran into the back of a log truck on the road, which is also known as Georgia Highway 47.

Conditions were foggy, which may have been a factor, said authorities, who have not yet released the identity of the victim.

