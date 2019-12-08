Car pulled out of cotton field after accident on Hammond Rd. in Beech Island

Sunday, December 8, 2019

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is on the scene of an accident in Beech Island on Hammond Rd. That's right off of Atomic Rd.

Our reporter on the scene says a damaged car is being pulled out of a cotton field. Witnesses told us the car landed upside down.

We are working to confirm what happened and the condition of the driver.

However, witnesses on the scene say the driver was badly hurt, but is expected to be okay. They say the driver was alert and conscious.

This is a developing story.