Car crashes into power pole on Old Aiken Road in North Augusta

Sunday, March 8, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — North Augusta Public Safety confirms they are assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol in an accident where a car crashed into a power pole on Old Aiken Road in North Augusta.

Multiple agencies including NAPS, SCHP and Aiken County EMA are on the scene.Officers say there were no other cars involved. They say the woman inside the car is alert and talking. There's no word on the extent of her injuries or what happened.

Old Aiken Road is currently blocked off as officials work to clear the accident.

We have reached out to SCHP for more information.