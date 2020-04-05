Car crashes into administrative building of Augusta Fire & EMA

Sunday, April 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire & EMA says a car crashed into their administrative building on Deans Bridge Road Sunday.

Officials say the SUV lost control, ran up the embankment, hit the flag pole, and landed upside at the front door. They say the vehicle also struck and hit a second vehicle.

They say there were two people in the SUV who both suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital. The second vehicle had one person in it. She was released with a minor injury.