Car crash leaves renter paying the price

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies say an argument last Friday sent a couple's car crashing into a woman's home. Now she's the one paying the price.

That's because she was renting the home and didn't have insurance. It's the same for more than 30 percent of people renting in Augusta.

For this family of a mom, a dad, and their 6 kids, they are affected the most by this accident.

The city condemned the property because a car crashed into their home. The report states that the accident is not their fault but the driver was uninsured.

If you don’t have insurance or even a liability contract, you could end up with few options.

"I’m not homeless because I didn’t pay my bills. I’m not homeless because I was a bad parent. I’m not homeless because I didn’t do what I was supposed to do as a mother to protect my kids," said Lasheika Morris, the mother.

The accident is no fault of her own and deputies say a couple driving are to blame.

"That's when I get a call saying that something happened at my house, it's a car at my house but nobody said the car was inside my house," said Morris.

The couple was reportedly arguing in the car when the boyfriend, who was the passenger, grabbed the steering wheel.

They crashed and the impact broke through the walls, destroyed the living room, leaving the roof caving in. This family's stability came crashing down too.

"We wasn’t anybody's burden but you made us somebody's burden," said Morris.

This mom of six was renting here and she has no renters insurance, and the driver who crashed had no car insurance which means no immediate financial security.

"This could happen to anybody. Just like I thought it'd never happen to me, it happened to me," said Morris.

It's a painfully expensive lesson to learn. There are thousands across the city who rent but hundreds more who don't have insurance just like Lasheika Morris.

Now her home is condemned and answers are limited.

"I have breakdowns, I cry. Now I have to look at relocation, I have to look at rezoning my kids," said Morris.

She's going to move in with sister for time being but that changes the school for her kids. It's changing a lot more too like who's paying for this mess.

She has the right to sue the driver who crashed but it'd be out of pocket expenses. News 12 also reached out to her landlord and we’re waiting to hear back. His insurance still wouldn't cover her.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

