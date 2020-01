Wednesday, January 15, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms all lanes are shut down on Washington Road due to a car accident.

It happened at 11:05 p.m. on Washington Road, just off Riverwatch Parkway.

The Georgia Power outage map shows 228 customers are without power right now. They expect power to be turned back on around 12:30 a.m.

We are working to find out the cause of the accident.