Can't call ahead for COVID-19 testing today? No problem

Friday, May 15, 2020

Coronavirus testing at a site in the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Free coronavirus testing will be offered today in Augusta, and while officials say it’s good to call ahead, they’ll get you tested if you show up unannounced.

The testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lamar Milledge Elementary School, 510 Eve St.

Local residents can preregister and get prescreened by calling 311 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People from outside Augusta are welcome, although they’ve had problems when calling 311 because the call can get rerouted. So if you have problems calling 311, try calling 706-821-2300, or call the state Department of Public Health at 706-721-5800.

In any case, officials say if you can’t call ahead, just show up and they’ll get you tested.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis will pay a visit to the school, where he’ll deliver an 11:30 a.m. update on the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch News 12 for coverage of the briefing.

Free testing is also planned at other locations in the CSRA in coming days:

• Saluda, S.C.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Drive.

• Johnston, S.C.: 9 a.m. to noon May 20 and 1-4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St.

