Candlelight vigil for Graniteville mom and 1-year-old killed in shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bethleham Baptist Church says they are holding a candlelight vigil for the Graniteville mom and her child after they were killed in shooting Tuesday night.

Mel'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah were killed after what the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believes was a gang-related shooting.

The church says the vigil will be on Tuesday, December 24th in memory of Jackson and her son. They say it will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 271 Bethleham Circle in Graniteville.

For more information on the vigil, contact Mrs. Edie Corley-Stone at 803-341-7403 or Minister Louisiana Sanders at 803-221-6976.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for the three suspects who fled the scene. The should be considered armed and dangerous.

