Stacey Abrams to campaign for Augusta-Richmond County Commission candidate

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A candidate for Augusta-Richmond County Commission is bringing in a high-profile endorser to help boost his campaign.

Jordan Johnson, who is running for the District 1 seat, is hosting a town hall on Jan. 31 with former Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.

Abrams and her group Fair Fight have endorsed Johnson in the race.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center on Laney Walker Boulevard.

