Quiz: Can you guess the Top 10 foods being delivered in Augusta area?

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – With more people working from home and staying home when they're off the clock, food delivery has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food delivery app Waitr researched its data and put together the top foods and menu items delivered in the Augusta area since March. The company found local residents enjoy a variety of cuisines from local restaurants as well as chains.

At News 12, we decided to turn this into a quiz instead of an article -- just to make things more fun. You can take the quiz below or click here to read the plain article.

Here’s the quiz:

Create your own user feedback survey

App users, click here for the quiz.

Click here to skip to the answers.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.