Can kindness be taught? New curriculum aims to prove so

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Healthy Minds is testing out a curriculum aimed at teaching kindness to children.

Richard Davidson, the director of the Center, developed the mindfulnes-based kindness curriculum for preschoolers to help them pay closer attention to their emotions.

"Part of the curriculum involves being able to tune into sensations in the body and learn to identify them and respond to them in an appropriate way," Davidson said.

Davidson found that kids who went through the kindness curriculum behaved more altruistically. He also learned the kids on this curriculum had a better attention span, better grades, and a higher level of social competence.

