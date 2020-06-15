Calling all animal lovers: Aiken County Animal Shelter needs your help

Monday, June 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Calling all animal lovers! Our local furry friends need your help.

Construction is starting at the Aiken County Animal Shelters, which means they're going to lose about 30 kennels temporarily.

They're looking for adopters and fosters to take care of the animals arriving on a daily basis.

If you're interested in helping out, you can sign up by heading on over to the Friends of the Animal Shelter website.

