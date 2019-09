A California farm is honoring a fallen officer.

Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto commissioned a 10-acre corn maze with the face of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed in 2018 after he pulled over a reported drunken driver.

The maze features the officer smiling, along with his name.

Singh’s widow and 1-year-old son will be the first to walk through the maze during a ceremony on Sept. 28.

