CVS recalls eye drops because lubricant may not be sterile

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- CVS is recalling some of its eye drops.

The Food and Drug Administration recall page says there are 30 different products affected by the recall.

Officials are concerned the drops may not be sterile, so they could cause infection.

The following are included:

Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 538397.

Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 317916.

Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 247887.

Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 317914.

Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 457802.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495334.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 994883.

Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief: 634634.

Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use: 563420.

Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment: 881532.

Lubricant Eye Ointment: 247881.

Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops: 799143.

Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack: 258587.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy: 895160.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack: 994881.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495301.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 457791.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563442.

Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563419.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 994882.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting: 258625.

Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief: 799145.

Multi-Action Relief Drops: 694954.

Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief:968210.

Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack: 495323.

Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops: 994880.

Redness Relief: 317912.

Redness Relief: 457799.

Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief: 563431.

Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula: 247885.

