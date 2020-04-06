CVS Health opens drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site at Georgia Tech

Monday, April 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp announced that the State of Georgia has joined forces with CVS Health to increase access to rapid COVID-19 testing.

According to the release, starting today, CVS will be operating drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing, offered by Abbott Laboratories, at a site on Georgia Tech's campus. At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day

"Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."

Testing will take place at a parking deck on Georgia Tech's campus, where officials will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time.

According to the release, health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, will be onsite to oversee testing.

The process will take approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results, and patients will need to pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment online.

For more information on the CVS Health Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site, see below:

Registration:

People will need to be pre-screened online and register for a test in advance at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Address & Hours of Operation:

Address: 352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332

Hours of Operation: Drive-through testing, by appointment, will be open seven days a week.

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.