C.T. Walker Magnet School honored with National Blue Ribbon Award

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local school is being nationally recognized for its academic performance.

C.T. Walker Magnet School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School on Friday. It’s part of a program by the U.S. Department of Education to honor schools that go above and beyond in their academic achievements. It also goes to schools that have helped close achievement gaps.

According to the Education Department over 9,000 schools have been awarded the Blue Ribbon since it was created 37 years ago.

C.T. Walker celebrated the award by decking the school out in blue and having everyone wear blue to school Friday.

They were only one of 362 schools in the nation to earn the Blue Ribbon Award this year.

