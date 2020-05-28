CSRA utilities evaluating water connection cutoffs

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Other CSRA water utilities are evaluating their cutoffs of water connections as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A check of various CSRA agencies show many of them have not yet moved forward with disconnections due to late or non-payment by residents. However, a few have begun.

In Columbia County, the county has resumed service interruption for non-payment as of May 15. If a bill is past due, county officials say, the account is subject to disconnection. However, county water officials say they are working with customers on payment arrangements to avoid a disruption in service.

The city of Aiken has not resumed disruptions and is working with customers. City officials say they have also not set a "hard and fast date" for resuming service disruptions.

The city of North Augusta will return to the disruption of service on July 7. City officials are encouraging customers to continue to make payments and make sure any delinquent balances are paid by July 6 at 5 p.m.

Over in Denmark, lawmakers say the town began cutting off service to delinquent customers as soon as Gov. Henry McMaster's order was lifted earlier this month.

The move has sparked state Sen. Brad Hutto and Rep. Justin Bamberg to action.

