CSRA school raises kids' morale through teacher parade

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

(Source: Melody Campbell)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Children -- and parents, too -- are getting used to the new normal of homeschooling.

But perhaps the toughest part of this change for children has been the lack of socialization with their much-beloved teachers.

However, one CSRA school found a way to get the teachers and the students some face time -- social distancing guidelines notwithstanding.

CSRA mom Melody Campbell recorded video of her 4th-grade son's school, South Columbia Elementary School in Evans, doing a teacher parade.

A teacher parade functions quite like a regular parade, with teachers driving through neighborhoods and waving at their students.

It's the latest trend to help students stay connected with their teachers outside the confines of their homes.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.