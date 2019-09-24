CSRA rivers face tests ahead of Ironman Triathlon

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Ironman Triathlon may be this Sunday, but they're testing the water ahead of it.

Competitors have to complete a 1.2 mile swim, so they want to make sure the water is safe.

Competitors start the race at the 5th Street Marina. They also tested a few more spots along the route and the water temperature.

Mitch Rezac and Ethan Andrews went for a swim in the Savannah River on Tuesday to prepare for Ironman.

”This is Ethan's first time, so we brought him out here just to kinda run him through the swim and then we're going to go through a little bit of transition; help him out with it so he feels a little more comfortable Sunday,” Rezac said. “He's going to crush it.”

In just a few days, they'll hit the water with thousands of other Ironman competitors. But before they do, Truck Carlson with Veterans for Clean Water is making sure it's safe to swim in. He’s been testing for E. coli.

“If they ingest it, water that is latent with E. coli, it can create sickness,” Carlson said.

He's testing four spots. The start and finish line for the race, and two other spots along the route where storm drains empty into the river.

“Georgia EPD has a set standard for E. coli and we ensure that the water is below the standards and meets the standards for recreation,” Carlson said.

Carlson is also checking the water temperature.

“We're checking temperature because the temperature will determine whether the competitors can wear a wet suit or not,” Carlson said.

If the water is cooler than 76 degrees, the competitors can wear wet suits. Rezac and Andrews hope that's the case.

“It's better,” Rezac said. “You have a little bit more floatation, and it's more comfortable.”

With the water at 74 degrees now, they could be in luck.

“It should be an awesome race,” Rezac said. “It was fantastic last year, and it'll be great this year.”

Carlson says they will have the test results Wednesday. If there is a large amount of E. coli, they will have time to correct the problem before the race.

Another concern is our drought conditions and how deep the water is.

The Army Corps say this year they're not going to let any water out from the dam.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.