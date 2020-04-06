CSRA restaurant offering Champion's Dinner-themed meals to celebrate Masters

Monday, April 6, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On what was supposed to be the first day of practice rounds for the Masters, a local restaurant is doing a Masters-themed dinner menu.

Bodega Ultima in Surrey Center is offering a Champion's Dinner each night this week.

Monday night’s menu is Bubba Watson’s 2013 dinner -- a simple chicken meal with southern sides and a confetti cake.

The rest of the week's lineup includes Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Phil Mickelson, and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Owner Cary Goldsmith says he just hopes people support local restaurants.

"Whether it’s us, Surrey Center, or any restaurants around town, hopefully, if you get tired cooking, reach out to somebody and order a meal from them because it goes to help a lot of people,” Goldsmith said.

If you're interested in ordering the champions dinner at Bodega Ultima, you just have to call by 2 p.m. in the afternoon and pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.