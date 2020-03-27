Friday, March 27, 2020

A South Carolina REAL ID sample

(WRDW/WAGT) -- CSRA residents will have another year to get their REAL ID, due to the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the decision Thursday, citing “circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration.” He said the move came at the direction of President Donald Trump.

“We want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” Wolf said in a statement. “States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID.”

He said extending the deadline will also allow Homeland Security to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the health crisis concludes.

While you probably already have a REAL ID if you live in Georgia, since the state started issuing them in 2012, you might be in a different situation if you live in South Carolina.

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Kevin Shwedo was pleased with Department of Homeland Security decision.

“This extension gives South Carolinians additional time and further ensures wait times at SCDMV offices remain low versus growing to four or six hours like we have been anticipating,” he said in a statement.

When the deadline arrives, you’ll must have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation unless you can show a valid U.S. Passport, military ID or another accepted form of federal identification.

