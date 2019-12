Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You came through in a big way for patients at Children's Hospital of Georgia.

The 19th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon ended Sunday with the unveiling of the total amount raised, which was the largest ever!

The grand total from this year's three-day event was $255,187.19.

Every penny of that money will stay locally to help sick kids and their families.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.