CSRA picks up 14 more COVID-19 cases as SC releases newest coronavirus figures

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's positive cases of COVID-19 clocked in at 123 new cases on Tuesday as the state looks to expand testing.

Fifteen more people died as a result of the illness as well.

In total, 5,735 people now have contracted the virus in the Palmetto State and 192 people have died.

In the CSRA, Aiken County picked up two more cases, Allendale County received two more, Barnwell County also had two more, Bamberg County had one more, Edgefield County had one more, Orangeburg County had four more, and Saluda County had two more.

