CSRA nursing homes report new COVID-19 cases as pandemic continues

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Over 98 percent of residents at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to new data from state health officials.

The data, released by the Georgia Department of Community Health, shows 76 of 77 residents at the nursing home have gotten a positive result on a COVID-19 test. Eight people have died as a result of the virus there.

Thirty-three employees at the facility have also tested positive.

Five other facilities in the CSRA have also reported COVID-19 results to the state.

At Brentwood Health and Rehabilitation in Waynesboro, 11 residents have been confirmed to have the virus. One person has also died.

Kentwood Nursing Facility in Augusta has had 31 residents test positive with three people dying as a result.

Madison Heights in Evans has reported 10 residents testing positive and three deaths.

PruittHealth Augusta Hills, however, is reporting zero residents testing positive for the virus, but three deaths.

Finally, Sparta Health and Rehabilitation has 44 residents testing positive and 11 deaths.

In the state of Georgia as a whole, 34,635 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified with 1,461 deaths.

