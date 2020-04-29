CSRA mother, two daughters share struggle with COVID-19

Tuesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In-patient COVID-19 care isn’t all that common, and severe cases happen at fewer rates, too.

The Tully family knows first-hand how contagious and dangerous the virus can be, but through it all, they remained focused on recovery.

“I would get into a coughing fit, but I didn’t even have enough air to cough,” Crystal Tully said. “Like nothing would even move.”

It was not just their breath being stolen. Crystal Tully and her daughters had some new symptoms, too.

“My main thing throughout it all was dizziness and headaches,” Rachel Tully said.

“I had some stomach pains,” Anna Grace Tully said. “And my nerve pain that I live with, it was exasperated to a crazy level. It was so much worse.”

Like most families, the Tully’s go through experiences together. So when they came down with the virus together, they knew they'd overcome the same way even though their risk levels were dangerously different.

Little sister Rachel was at lower risk. Then there’s mom, Crystal, who was at a higher risk while battling severe asthma.

The highest, though, Anna Grace. The 16-year-old has a compromised immune system due to nerve failure syndrome.

Today, they look nothing like their struggles.

“COVID was just another battle,” Anna Grace said. “One more thing I had to fight. But one more thing that I knew He was fighting with me.”

Most people get through this fight as well. Only a little more than 70 have been recently hospitalized for care like the Tully’s.

Augusta medical officials are calling the majority of local cases mild -- often with common cold symptoms or asymptomatic.

Traveling on this road to recovery felt like it came with painfully excessive luggage -- from heart strain.

“I felt like someone was sitting on my chest,” Anna Grace said.

To the overwhelming body restrictions.

“It was getting harder to breathe,” Rachel said. “Just sick.”

“Almost like it takes your breath out of your lungs,” Crystal said.

Still, the Tully family believes maybe greater than the side effects of this virus, was the symptoms of their faith.

“We know that the Lord was preparing us not just for this, but all the things that are going to come in their lives ahead of them, in my life ahead of me,” Rachel said. “You can’t control the circumstances.”

The Tully’s credit the “compassionate staff” at AUMC and their telehealth options for saving them when they needed to check-in.

