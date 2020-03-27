CSRA martial arts studios, gyms offering programs for parents, exercise-starved adults

Friday, March 27, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Businesses all across the CSRA are having to change the way they operate. Some local gyms and fitness are teaching workouts completely online, and you don't have to be a member to take advantage.

It's a full house for Premier Martial Arts in North Augusta, but you'd never know it by stepping inside. They moved all their classes from in-person to online last week. It's not the same, but for them, it's all about perspective.

“Good times don't last, but the good news is, bad times don't last either 34,” sensei Cameron Smith said. “We can all agree there's a lot of hard times going on right now. It's the way you choose to think about it.”

That's the message they're sending to their classes, and you don't have to be a student to hear it. They're offering free classes to all kids in the CSRA.

“With everything being shut down, a lot of kids are sitting at home with nothing to do, and parents are the same way,” sensei Alex Gardner said. “So just to let them unleash that energy, and give them an outlet.”

It's an outlet Jayme Durand at Epic Ultimate Results in Augusta wants to provide, too.

“Stress is probably gonna kill more people than corona,” Durand said.

Durand’s gym is offering a free two-week workout program.

“The coolest part is, we've got people from Tennessee, Houston, Texas, California joining on these calls because of relatives,” Durand said.

They also started the month-long Stronger You program in an effort to give back to local businesses.

“It's donation only,” Durand said. “It could be $5. It could be $10. We're giving 100 percent back to small business.”

With the money they get from donations, Durand will buy gift cards from local businesses.

Once you complete the program, you'll get a gift card. It's a win-win as we all try to get through this strange time together.

