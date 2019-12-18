CSRA man's ornate Christmas decorations wow even the toughest Grinches

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s that time of the year when the Christmas decorations are on full display.

Wayne Stoltz loves woodworking.

“I've been doing the woodwork like this for probably 30-35 years,” Stoltz said.

After spending 25 years in the army he wanted something to keep him busy.

“It puts a smile on face and hopefully on other folks’ face while they drive by,” Stoltz said.

Some projects like a gingerbread village took 5 years to create. Stoltz doesn't have an art background, but has always loved to tinker with wood and made his own bed and dresser when he was growing up.

“As you progress, your art and your work also progresses,” Stoltz said. “Like there's some that you look at and go eh, thats okay, and then you get down to one of the newer ones and it’s fancier, it’s got more color, it’s got more detail, you just learn that kind stuff as you go."

But his favorite creation of all is Santa's sleigh being pulled by polar bears. It’s a little unconventional, but that’s how he likes it. He also has pieces for nearly every other holiday.

"I have them for St. Patty's Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween,” Stoltz said. “Halloween is a big one."

His art even continues into the world of glass mosaics made from repurposed windows. You can even buy some of his art, but Stoltz says it’s not about the money; it’s about enjoying what he does and making others happy.

