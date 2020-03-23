CSRA hospitals continue to update latest COVID-19 numbers

Monday, March 23, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local hospitals continue to update the latest numbers involving COVID-19 diagnoses around the CSRA.

At Augusta University Health, officials there say they've had 16 total positive cases of COVID-19 followed by 332 negative cases. Over 500 cases remain pending at this time, though.

Over at University Hospital, medical professionals have tested 83 people and returned 17 negative results. No new results have been made available as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, at Doctors Hospital, doctors there have only had two positive patients, but 11 "under investigation."

In the state of Georgia, 722 cases have been confirmed in total with 25 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.